HEFFERNAN, Bette Zeigler Hays, a beautiful and amazing lady, age 99, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021, missing her 100-year milestone by only 50 days!
She was born on February 6, 1922, to John and Gretna Zeigler. Bette excelled in all subjects in school, skipping a grade and graduating at age 17. She then began employment as a telephone operator, where she worked for several years.
She met and married John Grenade Hays of Pennsylvania and together, they raised three lovely daughters. They were married for 37 years with Bette combining full-time work and motherhood.
Bette was a Girl Scout leader, an extremely accomplished seamstress, making her daughters' clothes and all three bridal gowns. She was a very competitive card player and an ace racquetball player, taking on all challengers and beating them enthusiastically!
After John died, Bette became very interested in sailing and at age 60, she became a certified Captain of her own 30-foot Catalina sailboat and began the life of a sailor on the Chesapeake Bay. She was also a very active member of the Richmond Virginia Power Squadron.
At the young age of 65, she met and married a very dashing and charming sailor, James Heffernan. This union increased the family tree by six marvelous stepchildren. Together, they enjoyed over 30 years of sailing adventures, parties and family ties with both Bette and Jim at the helm!
Bette's enthusiastic love of life, family and friends was constantly expressed by her care and concerns for others throughout her entire life.
Bette was preceded in death by her first husband, John Hays; daughter, Mary Marguerite Hays Miller; and second husband, Jim Heffernan. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Hays Shetler (Leonard), Susan Hays Garrison (John); and son-in-law, John Edward Miller; stepchildren, Dannehl Heffernan Twomey (Kevin), Pat Heffernan (Cathy), Jim Heffernan (Carol), Tracy Heffernan Estebez (Marcos), Rory Heffernan (Sybil) and Deirdre Heffernan (Parys); and also, by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and interment of her ashes will be held March 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.