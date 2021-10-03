LYONS, Bette Ann (Boyce), of Englewood, Florida and Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021. Bette was born October 18, 1951, in Taunton, Massachusetts to George and Evelyn. She moved to West Haven, Connecticut at a young age with her four siblings, where she attended West Haven High School, graduating in 1970. She worked in the hospitality industry as well as having several managerial office jobs over the years. She married her true love and childhood friend in 1981 and never looked back. She loved traveling the country and the world and she never missed a game or event for her children or grandsons. She was an avid sports fan and really enjoyed rooting on her teams or race car drivers to victory. The Lyons house was full of love, friends, music and enjoyable aromas from the food she was cooking. One of her favorite performing artists was Harry Chapin, his music filled the house and now she is headed to "A Better Place to Be."
Bette was preceded in death by her father, George Boyce; her mother, Evelyn Boyce; and her brother, Billy Boyce. She is survived by her husband, James Lyons III; her son, Mark Lindsay and his wife, Amanda; her daughter, Shannon Fobes and her husband, Chuck; her son, Christopher Lyons and his wife, Alecia; her son, James Lyons IV; her daughter, Evelyn Clausing and her husband, David; her five wonderful grandsons, Brady and Blake Lindsay, Robert and Charles Fobes and Easton Lyons; her sister, Joanne Davidson; her brothers, Bob and Michael Boyce; and numerous nieces, nephews and many great friends.
Celebration of Life will be on November 13, please email [email protected]
for more information! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.