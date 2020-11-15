NELSON, Bette M., 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lillie Bryan. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Allen Lee (Blaine); granddaughter, Callie Cheyenne Mollicone; sister, Edith Jones; as well as a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 18, in the Nelsen Chapel, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.