Richmond Times-Dispatch
Betti S. Grayless
FUNERAL HOME
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA
GRAYLESS, Betti S., 80, peacefully passed away in her sleep on September 9, 2021. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and has been a longtime resident of Water View, Virginia. As a talented seamstress and artist, she enjoyed making quilts and folk painting for others. She was a caring friend to so many. She leaves behind two sisters, Jene Thatcher (Hugh), and Pat Gilbert (Buddy); her son, Scott Boyer (Donna); her daughter, Dana Boyer French; and her only grandchild, Jordan Reid Boyer. Friends and family will gather in celebration of her life on October 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at her residence.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
her residence
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, I know she will be greatly missed. I remember all the fun times we all had down at the Chesapeake Bay.
Russell & Patti Nunnally
Family
September 29, 2021
