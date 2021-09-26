GRAYLESS, Betti S., 80, peacefully passed away in her sleep on September 9, 2021. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and has been a longtime resident of Water View, Virginia. As a talented seamstress and artist, she enjoyed making quilts and folk painting for others. She was a caring friend to so many. She leaves behind two sisters, Jene Thatcher (Hugh), and Pat Gilbert (Buddy); her son, Scott Boyer (Donna); her daughter, Dana Boyer French; and her only grandchild, Jordan Reid Boyer. Friends and family will gather in celebration of her life on October 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at her residence.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.