HERNDON, Bettie Ann, age 87, passed peacefully on December 9, 2021. Heaven gained an angel. Her family gained a guardian angel.



Bettie was adopted as an infant in St. Mary's County, Maryland. She was raised in a loving home on a large tobacco farm.



After high school, she attended the University of Maryland, but left school for marriage and to raise a family.



Never wavering in her belief in the importance of a college degree, something she instilled in all four of her children, Bettie later returned to college, earning a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration. She spent the majority of her career working in the healthcare industry, eventually retiring as Director of Medical Records from Inova Fairfax Hospital in December of 1999. Never content to simply sit still, Bettie found a new calling during retirement, becoming a substitute teacher for Chesterfield County Schools. Although she taught all age groups at various schools, her heart truly belonged to the staff and children at A.M. Davis Elementary. She continued to substitute there until the age of 81.



Bettie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyson and Mary; as well as her husband of more than 55 years, David Henry Herndon Jr.; and son-in-law, Robert Nelson Conner.



Bettie is survived by her four children, daughter, Mary Herndon Conner; daughter, Wanda Lewis Goodridge (George); son, David Griffith Herndon (Renee); daughter, Lisa Melton Snellings (Michael); six grandchildren and her beloved great-grandson.



A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to either the Alzheimer's Foundation or Agape Hospice of South Carolina.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.