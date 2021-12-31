Menu
Bettie Joan Oliver
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA
OLIVER, Bettie Joan, 90, of Deltaville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. A devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Billy. Billy and Bettie were married for 69 years. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Lone Hardin; four daughters, Brenda Swain, Beverley Lewis (Dail), Beth Taylor (Robert) and Billie Jo Brooks (Mark).

She was a wonderful cook, a partner in the construction of family homes and loved tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. Bettie instilled in her four girls the importance of family and hard work. Any opportunity for the family to spend time together was always welcome. Her grandchildren, Sheila, Artie, Maggie, Payton, Amanda, Lindsey, Justin and Racheal loved spending time with Mammaw. She was proud of having 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Hopeful Baptist Church in Montpelier, Va. with Reverend Roger Collier officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, Va. 23043.

Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Hopeful Baptist Church
14340 Hopeful Church Road, MONTPELIER, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with Bettie's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I didn't know Bettie personally, but I am glad she is now with her husband Billy.
Peggy Valenti
Family
January 1, 2022
I´m sorry to hear of you mom´s passing. She was always so kind to me whenever I was with Billie Jo. Love and prayers to your family.
Robin Keith Roche
Other
December 31, 2021
