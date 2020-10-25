Menu
Betty Abernathy Brime
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
BRIME, Mrs. Betty Abernathy, born February 2, 1954. Betty left us unexpectedly on October 15, 2020. A memorial service will be annouced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are putting together a "Remembering Betty Account at BB&T." Once the family is settled a meal train will be put together. The family would like to express their gratitude to the outpouring of support and continued respect of privacy in this difficult time. Please visit Charles City Living for condolences.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I cannot find the words to express my profound sadness for the Brime family, for all her coworkers and patients who´s lives she has touched. Betty, Trust and believe that this world is so much better because of you brief appearance in it.
Leah Dugan
October 24, 2020