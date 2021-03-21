BERNHARD, Betty H., 83, died March 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lothar A. Bernhard; and their three children, Elizabeth "Liz," Lothar A. Jr. "Bubba" (wife, Kathy) and Michael Warren. "Nanny" took great joy in being a grandmother to three children, Lothar A. "Tripp" Bernhard III, Matthew S. Bernhard and Elizabeth Kathryn Eberhart. Tripp and his wife, Melissa added to that joy by making Nanny a great-grandmother with their daughters, Brynn and Teagan. Betty dedicated her life to taking care of her family, providing a loving and welcoming home for all. For decades, nothing made her smile more than hearing a door open and the words, "Hey, Nanny!" A private family service will take place at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Gifts in memory of Betty may be made online to Bon Secours Hospice, bsvaf.org/supporthospice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.