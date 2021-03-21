Menu
Betty H. Bernhard
BERNHARD, Betty H., 83, died March 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lothar A. Bernhard; and their three children, Elizabeth "Liz," Lothar A. Jr. "Bubba" (wife, Kathy) and Michael Warren. "Nanny" took great joy in being a grandmother to three children, Lothar A. "Tripp" Bernhard III, Matthew S. Bernhard and Elizabeth Kathryn Eberhart. Tripp and his wife, Melissa added to that joy by making Nanny a great-grandmother with their daughters, Brynn and Teagan. Betty dedicated her life to taking care of her family, providing a loving and welcoming home for all. For decades, nothing made her smile more than hearing a door open and the words, "Hey, Nanny!" A private family service will take place at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Gifts in memory of Betty may be made online to Bon Secours Hospice, bsvaf.org/supporthospice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can't believe it's been a year since Betty's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Betty as she is still remembered. She was such a caring and compassionate soul.
Christina Raymer
Friend
March 16, 2022
So sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family
Vickie Glenn
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Art and his family during this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. If you ever need anything, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Betty was a beautiful soul, and will be missed.
Christina L Raymer
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss. May God wrap his loving arms around her ... And you.
Gene Bouscher
March 21, 2021
Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. I will miss you. My deepest sympathy to the family xo
Shirley Allen
March 21, 2021
