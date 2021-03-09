BOLTZ, Betty Jean S., died March 4, 2021, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Redford and Beulah Redford White. She is survived by her son, Gerald (Jerry) Arthur Boltz and his wife, Diana L. Boltz and their children, Gerald Arthur Boltz Jr. and Amber Jean Boltz; her daughter, Theresa Paige Boltz; and her son, Shawn A. McRae; her sister, Shirley Anne Smith (Jeff); and her best friend, Kathy Morton. She retired from Westminster Canterbury House. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury House Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.