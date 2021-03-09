Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean S. Boltz
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BOLTZ, Betty Jean S., died March 4, 2021, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Redford and Beulah Redford White. She is survived by her son, Gerald (Jerry) Arthur Boltz and his wife, Diana L. Boltz and their children, Gerald Arthur Boltz Jr. and Amber Jean Boltz; her daughter, Theresa Paige Boltz; and her son, Shawn A. McRae; her sister, Shirley Anne Smith (Jeff); and her best friend, Kathy Morton. She retired from Westminster Canterbury House. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury House Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
11
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.