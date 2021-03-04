BRANUM, Betty May, 89, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie May McCool and James Huston Monroe Branum; and her brother, Jimmy Branum. Betty is survived by her sister, Rose Ketter; a niece, Debbie Donley (John); and a nephew, Jeff Ketter, all of Wisconsin; cousins, Dorothy Tucker of Blackstone and Mary Wallace of Texas. A special thanks to Allen Patterson and Frances Tobias, Betty's longtime friends and caregivers. She worked for the telephone company in Blackstone, Velvet Textiles and retired from Fort Pickett after 30 years of service. Betty attended the final year of the former Blackstone College for Girls. Betty volunteered at the Book End in Blackstone and placed American flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day and Veterans' Day at Lakeview Cemetery for many years. She also volunteered at the local food bank and Heritage Hall. Betty will lie in-state until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. She was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Blackstone, where a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.