THE BOWERS FAMILY
March 22, 2022
Our Prayers are with the entire Taylor-Caleb family.
James & Sandra Venable
Family
March 22, 2022
It was a privilege and an honor to serve Betty Caleb and her family. She was beloved and we all enjoyed her smile and zest for life. Our deepest sympathy to Keith and the entire Caleb family. May you find comfort in all the beautiful memories and peace in knowing she is with loved ones who passed before her. God Bless You All
Lisa Baechler & The BSMH Hospice Team
March 21, 2022
Condolences to you and the rest of the family.
Aunt Betty was such a sweetheart. Cherish the memories they will help you through this difficult time.
Annette Bailey & Joel Caleb
Family
March 21, 2022
Keith, sending prayers of comfort as you and your family feel the loss of your mother. Remember to share all the memories you have with each other.
Dallas Brewer
March 21, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
