BROWN, Betty D., departed this life November 2, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Lemuel Brown Sr.; two children, Andrea and Lemuel Jr.; two daughters-at-heart, Cindy and Gail; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four siblings, five brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, 7710 Courthouse Rd., Providence Forge, Va., on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.