Betty Sue Mathews Dipboye
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DIPBOYE, Mrs. Betty Sue Mathews, age 84, of Richmond, Virginia, left this earth for heaven Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021. She joins her husband, Jess Dipboye (Duboy), who entered heaven in April of 2016. She is survived by her children: daughter, Debra Lynn Bahen (husband, Daniel); daughter, Donna Dipboye Spurrier (husband, Don); and son, Douglas Mathews Dipboye (wife, Heather); grandchildren, Jessica Brame, Meredith Herrera (husband, Enrique), Molly Tyndall (husband, Sean), Jennifer Boettigheimer (husband, Michael), Madison Dipboye, Davis Dipboye, Wells Dipboye and Gabriel Dipboye; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Lara, Kai Martinez, Jason Brame and Evelyn "Evie" Tyndall. Betty was born in Suffolk, Virginia in 1936. Betty was Miss Virginia Beach and Miss Virginia in 1954, earned a B.F.A. in education and theater at RPI, as well as an additional two-year degree in family counseling. Betty was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church, beginning in 1959 as a leader of Ladies Guild, Chairman of Evangelism, weekly Bible study leader, VBS teacher, social ministry committees, director of several children's' musicals; she served on the Board of Deacons and the Youth, Fellowship and Parish Communications committees. Betty also had a longtime personal ministry of Christian counseling, visiting shut-ins and the terminally ill. An avid tennis player for most of her life, Betty and Jess were beloved members of Avalon Tennis Club. Betty, or "Bible Betty" as she was known, will be missed by so many who love her, but all that know her also know that she is in the loving arms of her savior, Jesus and reunited with the love of her life, Jess. Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always thought about Miss Betty ..I didn´t knw she passed ... May her beautiful soul Rest In Peace
Kian ( Michelle)
Friend
July 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person! We send our heartfelt love and prayers!
Fred and Karen Kraegel
Other
June 26, 2021
