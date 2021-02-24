ELLIS, Mrs. Betty Gentry, 93, of Ashland, Va., passed away on February 20, 2021. Born October 28, 1927, the youngest of five children, to the late Berta Cremonia Wise Gentry and George Daniel Gentry of Kinston, Ala. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, the Rev. Dr. James Welborn Ellis Sr. Betty completed two years at the University of Alabama before returning to Kinston to care for her elderly mother. While working at a local bank, she reconnected with her childhood sweetheart who was a newly ordained Southern Baptist minister. They married on November 1, 1959 and moved to Springfield, Mo. and then Livingston, Ala., for his pastorates before settling in Ashland, Va., in 1969, when he was called to be senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ashland. She worked in the library at Liberty Junior High School and volunteered at First Baptist Church, which honored her many years of service at Dr. Ellis's retirement by dedicating the Betty Ellis Library. Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother to Jim and Beth and doting grandmother to four grandchildren who called her Gigi. While she left Alabama 52 years ago, her southern drawl never waned, greeting those she loved and strangers with "Precious" or "Dahling." She was a kind and caring neighbor to her Stebbins Street community, and enjoyed her final months receiving excellent care at Hanover Manor. The family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Manor for the loving care they provided her during her time there. She is survived by her children, James W. Ellis Jr. and Beth Ellis Schubert; her daughter-in-law, Kate Dunn; son-in-law, Ted Schubert; grandchildren, Cullen and Lucy Dunn Ellis and Ted and Ben Schubert; and generations of nieces and nephews. She was beloved and will be missed. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral home in Ashland on Friday, February 26, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for family in Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.