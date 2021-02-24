Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Gentry Ellis
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
ELLIS, Mrs. Betty Gentry, 93, of Ashland, Va., passed away on February 20, 2021. Born October 28, 1927, the youngest of five children, to the late Berta Cremonia Wise Gentry and George Daniel Gentry of Kinston, Ala. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, the Rev. Dr. James Welborn Ellis Sr. Betty completed two years at the University of Alabama before returning to Kinston to care for her elderly mother. While working at a local bank, she reconnected with her childhood sweetheart who was a newly ordained Southern Baptist minister. They married on November 1, 1959 and moved to Springfield, Mo. and then Livingston, Ala., for his pastorates before settling in Ashland, Va., in 1969, when he was called to be senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ashland. She worked in the library at Liberty Junior High School and volunteered at First Baptist Church, which honored her many years of service at Dr. Ellis's retirement by dedicating the Betty Ellis Library. Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother to Jim and Beth and doting grandmother to four grandchildren who called her Gigi. While she left Alabama 52 years ago, her southern drawl never waned, greeting those she loved and strangers with "Precious" or "Dahling." She was a kind and caring neighbor to her Stebbins Street community, and enjoyed her final months receiving excellent care at Hanover Manor. The family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Manor for the loving care they provided her during her time there. She is survived by her children, James W. Ellis Jr. and Beth Ellis Schubert; her daughter-in-law, Kate Dunn; son-in-law, Ted Schubert; grandchildren, Cullen and Lucy Dunn Ellis and Ted and Ben Schubert; and generations of nieces and nephews. She was beloved and will be missed. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral home in Ashland on Friday, February 26, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for family in Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Janice Telfer
February 26, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to you and your family. May your many good memories be a comfort to you now. With Love and Prayers
Mary Jane Knight
February 25, 2021
RIP sweet Betty. Oh how we at Ashland Christian Church loved it when you and Dr. Ellis visited us. You will be missed
Barbara Boor
February 24, 2021
So sorry to read of Betty's passing. She was the sweetest lady and what an accomplished life she led. I will miss her when I'm allowed to volunteer at Hanover Manor again.
Ann Goebel
Acquaintance
February 24, 2021
We are all sadden by your loss -our loss-a great sweet Southern lady for sure-she never changed in all the years here -I was privileged to be on Welcoming committee when your parents arrived in Ashland-loved serving church and working side by side with both parents -enjoyed visiting with her in later years and shortly before her fall a delightful trip to a Tea luncheon which we all enjoyed so much -When we talked at Manor Betty would said let´s do it again-Love to you all -we are all blessed that she touched our lives Jackie (Mama Bunn) and all the Bunns
Jackie Bunn Born
February 24, 2021
Ellis family we are praying for GOD to wrap his loving arms around the family during this difficult time.
The Sutphins - Salem, VA
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results