We are all sadden by your loss -our loss-a great sweet Southern lady for sure-she never changed in all the years here -I was privileged to be on Welcoming committee when your parents arrived in Ashland-loved serving church and working side by side with both parents -enjoyed visiting with her in later years and shortly before her fall a delightful trip to a Tea luncheon which we all enjoyed so much -When we talked at Manor Betty would said let´s do it again-Love to you all -we are all blessed that she touched our lives Jackie (Mama Bunn) and all the Bunns

Jackie Bunn Born February 24, 2021