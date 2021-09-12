Menu
Betty Jean Faulkner
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FAULKNER, Betty Jean, 78, of Midlothian, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard "Pete" Faulkner; brother, Lewis Skelton; and mother, Mary Adams Skelton. She is survived by her son, John V. Hailey Jr. and his wife, Ginger Jones Hailey; grandchildren, Angela Nicole Dreibelbeis and her husband, Chris and John Austin Hailey and his wife, Meghan; great-grandchildren, Luke Alexander and Harper Claire Drebelbeis and John Michael and Charlotte Lynn Hailey; as well as many family members and friends. Mrs. Faulkner retired after 36 years of service from the Virginia State Health Department as a Systems Analyst. A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a hospice of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
