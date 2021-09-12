FAULKNER, Betty Jean, 78, of Midlothian, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard "Pete" Faulkner; brother, Lewis Skelton; and mother, Mary Adams Skelton. She is survived by her son, John V. Hailey Jr. and his wife, Ginger Jones Hailey; grandchildren, Angela Nicole Dreibelbeis and her husband, Chris and John Austin Hailey and his wife, Meghan; great-grandchildren, Luke Alexander and Harper Claire Drebelbeis and John Michael and Charlotte Lynn Hailey; as well as many family members and friends. Mrs. Faulkner retired after 36 years of service from the Virginia State Health Department as a Systems Analyst. A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a hospice of your choice or the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.