GARNETT, Betty Duncan, 89, of Mechanicsville Va., passed away on December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Wilson Garnett; her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca G. and John H. Watach; her parents, Blanche and Effie Duncan; and brother, Herbert M. Duncan. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Terri G. and Danny L. Phillips; granddaughters, Monica W. Burrow (Linwood), Elizabeth Watach (Jermaine Saunders); sister, Mary D. Warren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth G. Whipple, sister-in-law, Shirley Blair G. Carter (Thomas), sister-in-law, LaRetta J. Duncan; special aunt, Glola Patton; two great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and her companion of 12 years, her little dog, Max. Betty was born on Curles Neck Farm on July 22, 1931. She lived there with her family until 1947 when they moved to the State Fair of Virginia location (now Richmond Raceway). She and Wilson married in 1949 and lived on the grounds of the State Fair of Virginia where her husband worked until his retirement. In 1958, Betty started working for the State Fair of Virginia, first as a secretary and later becoming the first Director of Exhibits and Concessions. She loved her job and the people she met, many who remained friends long after she retired in 1996. After retirement, she continued to work part-time for the State Fair of Virginia for the next 21 years. Visitation will be held at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. for family and friends at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Fund or to the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Station 6. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.