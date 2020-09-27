HARMAN, Betty Geraldine, 86, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed into eternal life to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 24, 2020, after a life of faith, hard work and love for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Harman. She is survived by her sister, Doris Froy; her four children, daughters, Sharon Diane Moore and Debbie Denise Floyd; and sons, James Alvin Harman (Kathy) and Gary Alan Harman (Dawn); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a service of celebration of her life at Colonial Christian Church, Colonial Heights, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. with visitation starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Blvd., Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.