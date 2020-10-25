REICH, Betty Glasby, of Midlothian, 82, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. Betty was born on November 2, 1937, in Lillington, North Carolina. She graduated from the Women's College in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a degree in history in 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. Glasby and Anna Frances Glasby. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Reich Lilly. Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald G. Reich of Midlothian; daughter, Alesia Reich McMillion (Damon); sister, Sue Jo Glasby; son-in-law, Ned Lilly; and three granddaughters, Elizabeth Lilly, Eleanor Lilly and Claira McMillion. She will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Brandermill Church in Midlothian. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan Reich Lilly Scholarship, Tree of Lives, P.O. Box 11390, Norfolk, Va. 23517.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.