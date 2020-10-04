WASSOM, Betty Hale Cornett, 96, of Richmond, passed away on October 1, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Wassom; her parents, Charles and Esther Cornett; and her brother, Charles Cornett Jr. She is survived by her children, John Wassom Jr. (Ann Rankin), Betty Champlin and Sally Wassom; her grandchildren, John Champlin and Katherine Wassom; son-in-law, Michael Champlin; and cousins, the Robert Johnson and Margaret Glover families. Her favorite Bible verse was, "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help." She never lost her love of the mountains, from her youth in Roanoke and Grayson County through her travels in retirement. She was born in Roanoke on either April 28 (per her birth certificate) or 29 (per Esther, her mother), 1924. After graduating second in her class from Jefferson High School, she attended Mary Washington College. She returned to Roanoke to work for the Norfolk and Western Railway during World War II and met her husband when they worked for competing insurance companies in the same building. They moved to Bon Air in 1957, where she lived in the same house until her death. While she concentrated on raising her family, she held leadership positions in the United Methodist Women in the Richmond District and at Stratford Hills United Methodist. She enjoyed needlepoint, reading and working in the yard. She loved traveling with her husband or the entire family, driving across the country too many times to count. The family would like to thank At Home Hospice for the care they provided. There will be a private graveside service at a future date. Contributions may be made to the Bon Air United Methodist Church, 1645 Buford Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235.