Betty L. Hall
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
HALL, Betty L., 91, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Rev. Edward Thomas Hall Sr.; her parents, Ernest and Betty Sue Simmons; and four brothers, Bobby Simmons, Kenneth Simmons, Jerry Simmons and Curtis Simmons. Betty is survived by her children, Edward T. Hall Jr., Linda H. Sanders (George), Delores H. Lafon (Harold), Joseph M. Hall, Samuel Lee Hall; sisters, Esther Ragland, Theresa Ritchie; grandchildren, Sheree Garnett (Tracy), Renee H. Polson, Hope Danielle McIver (Dan), Tessa Hall, Elaina Hall, George A. Sanders II, Joseph B. Hall (Angela), Cory Hall and Austin Courteau; and 10 great-grandchildren. Betty L. was a pastor's wife for 45 years at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring wife and mother. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10), where her funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Final rest will follow at Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 13, 2022
