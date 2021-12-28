Menu
Betty Jane Stansbury Heath
HEATH, Betty Jane Stansbury, 91, of Glen Allen, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dean" Heath Sr.; parents, John Lawrence Stansbury Sr. and Laura Jane Watson Stansbury; brothers, John Lawrence Stansbury Jr., Robert Alfred Stansbury, William Samuel Stansbury, Ernest Alvin Stansbury; and sister, Shirley Mae Stansbury Leadbetter. She is survived by her son, Richard Dean Heath Jr. and his wife, Stacey T. Heath; two adopted children, Norman Heath and Pam Tinsley; grandchildren, Parker Dean Heath, Jackson Lee Heath, Brad Heath, Jason Tinsley, Laura Pruitt, Stephanie Tinsley; a host of nieces, nephews and large extended family and friends. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Berea Baptist Church, 15421 Pouncey Tract Rd., Rockville, Va. 23146. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
15421 Pouncey Tract Rd., Rockville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
