HOLLAND, Mrs. Betty Bayly, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1936, in Exmore, Va., and was preceded in death by her parents, Hope Johnson Bayly and Vivian Grey Bayly; her husband, Clarence Whitaker "Droop" Holland III; and her beloved sister, Hope Bayly Floyd. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jane Holland "Missy" Harrell.
After graduating from Mary Washington College, Betty married Droop in 1959 and in 1966, they moved to Chesterfield County, where Betty began her career as a social worker. Hired by Chesterfield County's Miss Lucy Corr, Betty became one of the infamous Lucy's Girls, a team of social workers committed to the community and who dedicated themselves to those in need, as well as to each other. Betty retired from social work in 2005.
Betty loved to travel, so she naturally began her career as a flight attendant with United Airlines. Throughout her life, Betty continued to enjoy trips, whether by air, car or boat and was a regular guest at the Sanderling Resort in Duck, N.C.
Betty had an abiding love for animals, taking in a number of rescue cats over the years. She volunteered for a number of causes and was one of the original Shenandoah "neighborhood mothers." Betty had a distinctive sense of style and was a great entertainer who hosted countless eagerly anticipated dinner parties. A voracious reader, Betty possessed a command and love of language and was known for her dry, lively sense of humor. Her interests and approachability transcended age. She made each and every person she met feel special.
Betty's daughter, Missy, will be forever grateful for the extraordinary caregivers who devoted themselves to Betty's comfort and well-being during her last years, including Sasha Sherrod and Latrice Coleman who were with "Miss Betty" on her final day. Missy is also grateful for her mother's many dear friends who faithfully visited, corresponded and supported Betty, including Anne Strickler and, of course, Lucy's Girls. Missy also wants to thank Kindred Hospice for their unflagging support and attention to Betty and her family.
In keeping with how Betty embraced life, she will be honored with a Celebration of Life party in late April when the flowers are in full bloom. Mimosas most likely will be involved.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org
or the Southside SPCA in Meherrin, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.