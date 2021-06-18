Menu
Betty Jane Hubbard
HUBBARD, Mrs. Betty Jane, of Green Bay, born March 9, 1943 in Marion, S.C., passed through the pearly gates of Heaven to be with the Lord Jesus on June 13, 2021. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Hubbard; and daughter, Susan L. Hubbard. Betty is survived by her loving and devoted son, Larry J. Hubbard; son-in-law, Scott D. Thorne; devoted sisters, Thelma Lester, Anne R. Holt; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for visitation and Chapel Services from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Va. Mrs. Hubbard will be laid to rest right after Chapel Services in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, Va., with a Celebration of Life luncheon to follow at Charlie's Waterfront Cafe, 201 Mill Street, Number B, Farmville, Va. 23901. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty Hubbard's life. Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. www.hamnermcmillian.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hamner-McMillian Chapel
1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hamner-McMillian Chapel
1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, VA
Jun
19
Interment
1:15p.m.
Westview Cemetery
1201 South Main Street, Farmville, VA
Prayers from Florida
Maria Burks
Family
June 19, 2021
