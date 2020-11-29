CARTER, Betty Jane, departed this life November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, John N. Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John J. Carter Jr.; sons, Mark W. Carter Sr. and Shawn S. Carter; daughter, LaTonya Y. Taylor; three sisters, Elizabeth Boone, Gloria Harris and Geraldine Green; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.