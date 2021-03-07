JONES, Betty Jane "Goose", a lifetime resident of Highland Springs, Va., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her daughter's home at the age of 79. In her earlier years, she enjoyed being outdoors, cooking, dancing and singing to country music. She is survived by her daughters, Kelley (Jesse) and Susan; sons, Michael (Carol) and Curtis; grandchildren, AJ, Thomas, Lee, Jessica, Curtis Jr., Mikey, Alanna, Michael Jr. and Nikita; great-grandkids, Kace, Kabir, Grayson, Gemma; and many other family members and friends. Her memorial will be announced at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.