JORDAN, Betty Woods, 91, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira E. Woods and Pearl A. Woods; and siblings, including Claude Woods, Sybil Hall and Shirley Lambert. Family left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Diana Jordan Santory (Jose); sons, Terry L. Patterson (Debbie) and Dwayne E. Jordan (Carolyn); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Betty was a retired bookkeeper of 32 years for Grey Line Auto Parts. She will always be remembered as a strong, amazing woman who never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank River View on the Appomattox for their love and compassionate care during her time there. Special thanks to Payton and her entire hospice team.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.