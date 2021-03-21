Menu
Betty Woods Jordan
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
JORDAN, Betty Woods, 91, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira E. Woods and Pearl A. Woods; and siblings, including Claude Woods, Sybil Hall and Shirley Lambert. Family left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Diana Jordan Santory (Jose); sons, Terry L. Patterson (Debbie) and Dwayne E. Jordan (Carolyn); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty was a retired bookkeeper of 32 years for Grey Line Auto Parts. She will always be remembered as a strong, amazing woman who never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank River View on the Appomattox for their love and compassionate care during her time there. Special thanks to Payton and her entire hospice team.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
