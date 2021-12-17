KAHN, Betty Thomas, 80, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Thomas and Hilma Creggar Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Overbey. Betty graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1962. She was a worshipper at Grace Gospel Chapel for many years. She was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, David Kahn; sons, Todd (Carla), Davy (Carolyn) and Tim (Martha); grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda), Bailey, Alex, Avery, Emily and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Ashlynn; brother, Andrew "Jack" Thomas (Donnie); sister, Sarah Paulette (David); and numerous extended family and friends. Betty is in God's presence through her faith in Jesus Christ. Come celebrate her life and her faith in Christ with us. The family will receive friends for visitation between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to the Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, N.C. 28241. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.