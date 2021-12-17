Menu
Betty Thomas Kahn
Thomas Dale High School
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
KAHN, Betty Thomas, 80, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Thomas and Hilma Creggar Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Overbey. Betty graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1962. She was a worshipper at Grace Gospel Chapel for many years. She was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, David Kahn; sons, Todd (Carla), Davy (Carolyn) and Tim (Martha); grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda), Bailey, Alex, Avery, Emily and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Ashlynn; brother, Andrew "Jack" Thomas (Donnie); sister, Sarah Paulette (David); and numerous extended family and friends. Betty is in God's presence through her faith in Jesus Christ. Come celebrate her life and her faith in Christ with us. The family will receive friends for visitation between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to the Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, N.C. 28241. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
I am so very sorry to hear of Betty Jo´s death. She was a great person and we shared many good times together in high school. Bless you all !
Linda Spinner Lowe
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing. I have so many memories of times spent with her at Thomas Dale & with her family in Chester & Bowling Green My condolences to the entire family. I know she'll be missed.
Janice Pennington Nuckols
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Petry Family
Friend
December 17, 2021
The Petry Family
December 17, 2021
