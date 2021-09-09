Brandt, Eric, & Chris, Betty was the best neighbor & friend anyone could ask for. So was Claude. They were the dynamic duo for sure. We had any number of dinners together & I still think of Betty's orange chicken, yum. Many a cocktail hour was spent laughing with stories of the good old days. Did you know we were sorority sisters? ABX. I can tell you she was loved by me, loved by all the neighbors, & will be missed always. Love to each of you & I'll be with you in spirit on the 18th. (So sorry not in person. Copd has taken over) Blessings to the wonderful Kinder family. Love, Jenny

Jenny Crouch Dickinson Friend September 9, 2021