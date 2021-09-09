KINDER, Betty Davidson, born June 9, 1930 in Richmond, Va., died August 31, 2021 in Copper Hill, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Lyons Casey; father, Charles Edward Davidson; stepfather, James Patrick Casey; brother, Charles Edward Davidson Jr.; beloved husband of 53 years, Claude E. Kinder; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by daughter, Mary Brandt Kinder; sons, Eric D. Kinder and Christopher L. Kinder; daughter-in-law, Robyn Kinder; granddaughters, Chelsea Brown (Jared), Alex Patterson, Taylor Anderson (Justin), Rachel Patterson and Regan Kinder; grandson, Sam Kinder; great-granddaughters, Elly and Haley Brown; and several close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty was born and raised in Richmond, Va. and graduated from Cathedral High School. She attended Richmond Professional Institute (RPI) before embarking on an adventure to New York City to study fashion design. Betty returned to Richmond and worked as a secretary. Betty married Claude Kinder in 1962 and they began raising their family in Richmond. They had a wonderful and close group of friends who delighted in gatherings around Virginia Tech football games. Betty was always at the center with her gentle and sweet personality and beautiful laugh. However, she could cheer on the Hokies as enthusiastically as anyone and she also loved nothing more than cutting loose on the dance floor.
Claude started a personal business, IPS Group and Betty became his partner in business, as well as life as an office and project manager. Betty was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Bridget and later, St. Mary's Churches in Richmond. Betty was also a member of Reveille United Methodist Church with Claude and participated in their Covenant Group and Ministry. Betty will join Claude in final rest in Reveille's remembrance garden, the Garth, who's planning and construction was one of Claude's projects at Reveille. Betty's family and friends will deeply feel her loss, but feel great joy in knowing that she and Claude have reunited in God's kingdom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Betty at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. An interment service will be held for family at Reveille United Methodist Church later that afternoon.
Betty honored the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
throughout her life. A donation to St. Jude in lieu of flowers would be much appreciated as a tribute to Betty.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.