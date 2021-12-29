LEPAGE, Betty Sue Grandis, 68, died at VCU-MCV hospital on December 26, 2021. She was also born at that hospital on December 15, 1953. She died of complications associated with lung cancer.



Betty Sue was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Harriet Grandis; and her sister, Linda Grandis Blatt. She is survived by her husband, Todd LePage; sons, Matthew (fiancée, Jaime Yandolino) and Tommy; grandchildren, Grace, Sam and Max LePage; and sister, Nancy Grandis White.



Betty Sue graduated from the University of Tennessee. She taught kindergarten and first grade in the Henrico County public schools until the birth of her first child. She then worked at her family's business, H+H Grandis Properties, eventually becoming Vice President.



Betty Sue was philanthropic and actively involved in numerous community organizations. Among others, she was a former member of the boards of trustees for Massey Cancer Center, the Richmond Children's Museum and Doorways. She was also a member of the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Tuckahoe Women's Club and Hermitage Country Club.



While continuing to maintain a home in the Richmond area, Betty Sue moved to Naples, Florida in 2017. She enjoyed the many wonderful and supportive new friends she made there. She began playing golf in Naples and really enjoyed playing with her friends and in couples events.



Betty Sue's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Congregation Beth Ahabah with her burial to follow at Hebrew Cemetery. Congregation Beth Ahabah has a policy requiring that guests wear a mask while attending service in the sanctuary. Betty Sue's family will receive friends following the burial at her home at 853 Elmslie Lane, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.



Betty Sue's family would like to thank the staff at Massey Cancer Center, particularly Dr. Erin Alesi, for the special care they gave her while she battled lung cancer.



In lieu of flowers, Betty Sue's family requests that memorial contributions be made to Massey Cancer Center at the Virginia Commonwealth University – Medical College of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.