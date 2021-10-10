LISKEY, Betty Wrenn, age 70, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Betty Wrenn was born May 28, 1951. She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Williamson; grandson, Dillon Hunnicutt; granddaughters, Raegan Hunnicutt and Marlee Hunnicutt; son-in-law, Chuck Hunnicutt; and her beloved dog, Andy. A service will be held at a future date. Please visit woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.