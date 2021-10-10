Menu
Betty Wrenn Liskey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
LISKEY, Betty Wrenn, age 70, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Betty Wrenn was born May 28, 1951. She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Williamson; grandson, Dillon Hunnicutt; granddaughters, Raegan Hunnicutt and Marlee Hunnicutt; son-in-law, Chuck Hunnicutt; and her beloved dog, Andy. A service will be held at a future date. Please visit woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for updates on services and to share fond memories for the Liskey family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
