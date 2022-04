LONGWORTH, Betty A., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Longworth Jr. Survivors include her three sons, Robert B. Longworth III (Erika), Daniel R. Longworth (Sue) and David Scott Longworth (Diane); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com