LOWERY, Mrs. Betty, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lowery; and two sons, Joe Lewis and Danny Lowery. She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Massey and Susan Hunt; two sons, Jerry (Sandra) and George (Brenda) Lowery; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Hattie Jones; one brother, James Elbert Massey; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Gloria Massey; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Lowery can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. William Massey officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.