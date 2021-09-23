Menu
Betty Lowery
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
LOWERY, Mrs. Betty, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lowery; and two sons, Joe Lewis and Danny Lowery. She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Massey and Susan Hunt; two sons, Jerry (Sandra) and George (Brenda) Lowery; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Hattie Jones; one brother, James Elbert Massey; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Gloria Massey; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Lowery can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. William Massey officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 23, 2021
