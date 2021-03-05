MARSH, Betty Ann, 71, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned on February 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nero Smith and Ella Marsh (Irby); her brothers, David, Nelson; and sister, Rose (Perkins). She is survived by her daughter, Darlene; and son, Ronald; grandson, Saleem; brother, Carlton; and sister, Sylvia Edwards (Lindberg). Betty graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to VCU and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation, from which she retired. Betty was an avid speed reader since the age of five. Betty was the host for Darkside Posse on the Community Access Channel, teaching African and American History. Betty, A.K.A "Sister Ayanna," was active in the community helping those in need. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be uploaded to social media. Call 804-956-7911 for more details.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.