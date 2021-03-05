MARSH, Betty Ann, 71, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned on February 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nero Smith and Ella Marsh (Irby); her brothers, David, Nelson; and sister, Rose (Perkins). She is survived by her daughter, Darlene; and son, Ronald; grandson, Saleem; brother, Carlton; and sister, Sylvia Edwards (Lindberg). Betty graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to VCU and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation, from which she retired. Betty was an avid speed reader since the age of five. Betty was the host for Darkside Posse on the Community Access Channel, teaching African and American History. Betty, A.K.A "Sister Ayanna," was active in the community helping those in need. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be uploaded to social media. Call 804-956-7911 for more details.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
Her lessons on the African Diaspora will be missed.
Shade Jefferson Ford
March 24, 2021
Sorry that she has passed. She was a pioneer and a fighter for the rights of Negroes in America.
L. Shirley Harvey
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. I will be praying for your family. I worked with Betty for many years at VDOT.
Victoria Gullet
March 7, 2021
FAMILY, WE WERE SADDEN TO HEAR OF BETT'S PASSING; ALWAYS SO SWEET AND KIND TO ALL.
BOBBY AND MARGE
ROBERT & MARGIE IRBY, SR
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family
Lindberg Edwardz
March 5, 2021
To my Cousin
We are so sorry for your loss. Aunt Betty cherished her children, grandchildren, and her family. We loved her she will be missed but never forgotten. A Queen never die. Just like Pharaohs they live forever.
Juanita Newbold
March 5, 2021
My dear sister will be greatly missed. Will never forget the fun times we shared together as kids.
Rest In Peace.
Sylvia L. Edwards
March 5, 2021
Darlene Avila Ortiz (Marsh)
I just wanted to share these pictures to give you an idea oh what a wonderful woman mom grandmother friend and sibling that we lost. But now she´s gotten her wings and she´s safe with no pain and no worries. Rest in peace my dear mother until we meet again.