Richmond Times-Dispatch
Betty Ann Motley
Manchester High School
MOTLEY, Ms. Betty Ann, 82, passed on March 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Odell Motley; her brother, Gordon; and her niece, Sherri Motley Ball. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Motley; niece, Cindy Green (Paul), Ben Green, Kenzie Green, Jeff Ball (Rose), T.J. Ball, Austin Ball; and three great-great-nephews. Betty, "Boop" to her family, lived her life in Chesterfield Co. After 33 years, Betty retired from C&P Telephone. She lettered in three sports at Manchester High School, for which she was inducted into the Manchester Athletic Hall of Fame. Betty was an AVID ANIMAL LOVER. The birds, deer and squirrels will miss their buffet of treats. Thanks to her church family at God's Storehouse. Special thanks to the Manchester Girls and neighbors of Rock Springs Farms for their kindness and steady supply of sweets. You knew how to keep her happy. Memorial celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Chesterfield SPCA or Chesterfield Food Bank.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.
