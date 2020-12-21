NARET, Betty Lou, 92, Henrico, Va., formerly of Pittsburgh and Hershey, Pa., died December 15, 2020. Born May 27, 1928, in Shade Twp., the daughter of George and Verna (Casper) Salonish. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, John; and brother, Edward. She is survived by children, Tony, Cindy and Daniel (Wendy); grandchildren, Matthew, Emily (Adam), Anthony (Valerie), Laura and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Heath and Joanna; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty and John raised their family in the Plum Holiday Park area of Pittsburgh. She then moved to Hershey in 2013 before settling in Virginia in 2017. Her family and many dear friends in Pittsburgh and Hershey were very important to her. Betty was a cook-manager in the Plum School District. Prior to leaving Pittsburgh, she was active in her church, Our Lady of Joy, the Plum Senior Center and AARP. Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church (St. John's), Central City, Fr. Aron Maghsoudi, celebrant. Committal, St. John the Baptist Cemetery. A celebration of Betty Lou's life will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229 in Betty's memory. Arrangements by the Mulcahy Funeral Home. www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2020.