Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Lou Naret
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Robert F Mulcahy Funeral Home
305 Central Ave
Central City, PA
NARET, Betty Lou, 92, Henrico, Va., formerly of Pittsburgh and Hershey, Pa., died December 15, 2020. Born May 27, 1928, in Shade Twp., the daughter of George and Verna (Casper) Salonish. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, John; and brother, Edward. She is survived by children, Tony, Cindy and Daniel (Wendy); grandchildren, Matthew, Emily (Adam), Anthony (Valerie), Laura and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Heath and Joanna; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty and John raised their family in the Plum Holiday Park area of Pittsburgh. She then moved to Hershey in 2013 before settling in Virginia in 2017. Her family and many dear friends in Pittsburgh and Hershey were very important to her. Betty was a cook-manager in the Plum School District. Prior to leaving Pittsburgh, she was active in her church, Our Lady of Joy, the Plum Senior Center and AARP. Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church (St. John's), Central City, Fr. Aron Maghsoudi, celebrant. Committal, St. John the Baptist Cemetery. A celebration of Betty Lou's life will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229 in Betty's memory. Arrangements by the Mulcahy Funeral Home. www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert F Mulcahy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert F Mulcahy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Betty was one of the sweetest ladies that you could know. She always had a smile and something sweet to add. I know that she will be missed by all who ever knew her. May she Rest In Peace. My deepest sympathies to the family.
Mike Mckaveney
January 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results