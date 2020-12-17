NEWCOMB, Betty Louise Boswell, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to meet her Lord on December 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hardy Boswell Sr. and Louise Jackson Boswell; brother, James Hardy Boswell Jr.; and sister, Maxine Rowe. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Willard Claude "Bill" Newcomb; her children, Ripley Newcomb (Judi), Susanna Drumheller (Neil), Stanley Newcomb (Debbie); grandchildren, Eric and Joseph Drumheller, Ryan and Ross Newcomb, Meredith Newcomb and Elizabeth Rosenberger; and nine great-grandchildren. Betty and Bill lived in Amelia County for several years and enjoyed the fellowship of meeting friends for dinner often. They attended the Amelia Baptist Church. When they moved to Chesterfield, they attended Chesterfield Baptist Church. Betty loved to garden, cross-stitch, puzzles and most of all, being with her family. Betty will be interred at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More to help our community during this difficult time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Ah Bee in her leopard print coat and her wonderful laugh. To my cousins, Susanna, Rip and Stanley, and my Uncle Billy and extended family, my heart is with you.
Pamela Rowe Fearn
December 27, 2020
Bill, I am truly so sorry for your loss. your years together are with joy and love.
Lorraine Cary
December 18, 2020
Dear Bill, I am so sorry to learn of Betty´s passing. You have my deepest sympathy.
Ann Marie Heinrich
December 18, 2020
Billy, Judy and I were so saddened to hear about the passing of Betty.
We are keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Donnie and Judy Newcomb
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with the family during this time. Although we did not know Betty we know her Granddaughter Elizabeth who by marriage became our Granddaughter too. God bless this family and give them peace.
Roger and Linda Rosenberger
December 17, 2020
Rip,
So sorry to read about the passing of your Mom. My sincere sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Love ya, Bro ... Lonnie (MHS 1971)
Lonnie Williams
December 17, 2020
Bill,Stanley my thoughts and prayers are with you and family at this most difficult time.