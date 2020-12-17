NEWCOMB, Betty Louise Boswell, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to meet her Lord on December 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hardy Boswell Sr. and Louise Jackson Boswell; brother, James Hardy Boswell Jr.; and sister, Maxine Rowe. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Willard Claude "Bill" Newcomb; her children, Ripley Newcomb (Judi), Susanna Drumheller (Neil), Stanley Newcomb (Debbie); grandchildren, Eric and Joseph Drumheller, Ryan and Ross Newcomb, Meredith Newcomb and Elizabeth Rosenberger; and nine great-grandchildren. Betty and Bill lived in Amelia County for several years and enjoyed the fellowship of meeting friends for dinner often. They attended the Amelia Baptist Church. When they moved to Chesterfield, they attended Chesterfield Baptist Church. Betty loved to garden, cross-stitch, puzzles and most of all, being with her family. Betty will be interred at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More to help our community during this difficult time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.