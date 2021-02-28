Menu
Betty Ann Orick
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ORICK, Betty Ann, 77, of Henrico, Va., passed away in the care of her family on February 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Crawley; husband, William "Sonny" Orick; sisters, Jeanne Kaufman and Frances Crawley; and her beloved daughter, Karen Moore. She is survived by her sons, Roger Baugher Jr. (Rena) and Harold Orick; daughter, Tracy Alley; grandchildren, Bryan (Sara), Brandon (Samantha), Brent, Brandy, Tony (Jessica), Chris, Joey and Will; great-grandchildren, Mason, Alexis, Faith, Madison, Aubree, Raegan and Mia; sister, Susan Lewis; brothers, Thomas Crawley (Carolyn) and William Crawley; as well as her nieces, nephews and friends, who will miss her dearly. Betty retired after 40 years of loyal service from North Lake Foods and was also a devoted member of Victory Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing, but above all, adored her family. They will miss her fun, smiling and generous nature, as will all those whose lives she touched. A private gathering of friends and family will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. March 8, 2021, at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held in her honor 1 p.m. March 9, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Victory Baptist Church. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
My sympathy to your family Betty. Remembering Betty with thoughts and prayers for the family as they go through the next days.
Betty Herring
March 1, 2021
