Betty Hupman Payne
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
PAYNE, Betty Hupman, 89, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born September 24, 1931, in Williamsville, Va., to the late Hugh Valentine Hupman and Alice Varner Hupman. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Marion Waverly Payne Jr. After graduating high school in McDowell, Va., she attended Madison College where she earned a B.S. degree in business education. Betty taught business classes for two years at Clifton Forge High School in Clifton Forge, Va., and for one year at Millboro High School in Bath, Va. She retired from CSX Transportation Company (Merchandise Pricing Department) in Richmond, Va., in the 1980s when the office was moved to Baltimore, Md. Betty is survived by a large extended family and close friends. She was a member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church and Varina Woman's Club. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 12 noon. Interment will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28601.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
11
Interment
3:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with the family as they are grieving from the loss of a dear member. She has left her mark on your hearts and will be fondly remembered. God grant you peace as you remember and know that she is with Christ now.
Dennis Woodruff
December 10, 2020
