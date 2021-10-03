REED, Betty Jean, of Petersburg, Va., passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, at 97 years of age. She was preceded in death by M. Dean Reed (son); and Jacqueline Reed (daughter). She is survived by sons, Denzel V. Reed Jr. (Katherine C.) and Jeffrey Lane Reed; as well as four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Jean made her career as an elementary school



teacher in the Prince George Co. school system and will be remembered for her love of family, teaching and Bingo.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.