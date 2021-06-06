RICHARDSON LAU, Betty Jo, June 9, 1932 to May 27, 2021.



Betty Jo Richardson Lau, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in her home. She was the daughter of the late Henry Eathel Richardson and Mary Pearl Heustess Richardson.



She is survived by her son, Peter Richardson Lau; and spouse, William (Buster) E. Johnson; daughter, Robyne Lau Bridgman; her grandchildren, Mary Heustess Bridgman, Blake Pendleton Bridgman and Abigail Louise Bridgman; and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.



From the time she was a child, Betty Jo had a dream of becoming a nurse. Through hard work and determination, her dream came true. She graduated in 1958 from the Medical College of Virginia with a B.S. in Nursing. She went on to devote four decades to nursing in many settings and inspired family and friends in younger generations to pursue careers in nursing.



Betty Jo was a devoted mother who, through her example, taught her children and grandchildren the meaning of unconditional love. Her intelligence and mischievous sense of humor will be missed as much as her loving presence.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Camp Monroe, 24501 Camp Road, Laurel Hill, N.C. 28351.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.