Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty S. Atkins
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
ATKINS, Betty S., 80, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Atkins Sr. She is survived by her children, Edward Jr. (Jennifer), Marvin, Emma and Penny Atkins; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a secretary for the state labor industry. Betty was always very full of life and loved her family dearly. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Church in King & Queen County. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Betty Josephine!! You will be missed by so many people but I'm glad you're finally with papa again. I know you'll be looking after us all. This is not goodbye, its see you later... Joseph, Gabby, Emarie, Aspyn, Jojo & I love you so much!
Samantha Williams
November 30, 2020