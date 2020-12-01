ATKINS, Betty S., 80, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Atkins Sr. She is survived by her children, Edward Jr. (Jennifer), Marvin, Emma and Penny Atkins; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a secretary for the state labor industry. Betty was always very full of life and loved her family dearly. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Church in King & Queen County. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.