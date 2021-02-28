SCOTT, Betty Moog Doerfler, 92, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Born March 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Anna Kathryn and John Moog Jr.; and was also preceded in death by first husband of 35 years, George Henry Doerfler Sr.; and second husband of 10 years and three months, James Elwood Scott Sr. Betty was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Richmond. After 25 years of dedicated secretarial work, she retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools, having primarily worked for Carver Middle School. She was an avid crocheter, enjoyed reading and loved gardening, but most of all, she cherished her time as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her loving children, Lynne Doerfler Lewis and husband, Randy, George Henry Doerfler Jr. and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Jessica Doerfler, Casey Hardesty and husband, Joe; and sister, Ruth Moog. Interment will be private in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.