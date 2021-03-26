Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jane Shepherd
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA
SHEPHERD, Betty Jane, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away March 20, 2021. She was born in South Boston, Va., on July 12, 1928 and was 92 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Victor Vaughan Shepherd and the late Janey Lawson Shepherd.

Betty Jane Shepherd is survived by nieces and nephews, Dr. Robert Edward Shepherd and wife, Ann, of Greensboro, N.C., Sally Shepherd West and husband, Stephen, of Graham, N.C.; niece-in-law, Lynn Shepherd of Birmingham, Ala.

Preceded in death by brothers, Victor Norwood Shepherd, William Douglas Shepherd; nephew, Stephen Norwood Shepherd.

Betty Jane Shepherd's remains will be interred at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

For memorials, please consider Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

Online condolences may be directed to powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Powell Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.