SHEPHERD, Betty Jane, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away March 20, 2021. She was born in South Boston, Va., on July 12, 1928 and was 92 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Victor Vaughan Shepherd and the late Janey Lawson Shepherd.
Betty Jane Shepherd is survived by nieces and nephews, Dr. Robert Edward Shepherd and wife, Ann, of Greensboro, N.C., Sally Shepherd West and husband, Stephen, of Graham, N.C.; niece-in-law, Lynn Shepherd of Birmingham, Ala.
Preceded in death by brothers, Victor Norwood Shepherd, William Douglas Shepherd; nephew, Stephen Norwood Shepherd.
Betty Jane Shepherd's remains will be interred at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.