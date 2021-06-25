SLAJER, Betty Dolan, lost her short battle with cancer on June 22, 2021. She was 87 years young. She outlived two husbands, Jack Dolan and Eddie Slajer; and son, Kevin Dolan. In addition to her parents, Levi Hamilton and Lola Mae Richmond Hamilton; she was predeceased by sisters, Velma and Dottie; and brothers, James and Roy. She is survived by three sons, David Dolan (Lori), Shawn Dolan (Pam) and Sean Dolan (Ellis); grandson, Jesse Dolan; and stepgranddaughters, Chloe and Maya Nguyen. She also is survived by sisters, Ruth Dorey and Mattie Holland; and brothers, Dickie Hamilton and Tommy Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.



Betty was a working wife and mother and retired from Henrico Doctors' Hospital. She loved her family, was a great seamstress and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. She really loved gambling—especially casino slot machines and was the luckiest person playing Texas Hold-em we ever knew! She was a good mother, a great mother-in-law, a gentle soul and everyone's friend. Betty was born in Buena Vista, Va. and moved to Richmond, Va. when she married. After her second husband died, she moved back to Buena Vista in 2002 to be near her remaining sisters and brothers. In 2018, son, David brought her home to Glen Allen to live, where she enjoyed sitting on the screened porch with her cigarettes and beer. She was a big presence in our lives. We shared love, fun, friendship, security, safety, peace and at least a zillion laughs. She will be missed. The family is grateful to the staff of St. Mary's for taking such good and compassionate care of her during her final days. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home on Parham Road. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.