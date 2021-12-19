Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Sue Turner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
TURNER, Betty Sue, 88, of Ashland, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Turner; son, Jon Edward Turner; parents, Laney and Gladys Hoover; brother, Eugene Hoover (Bonnie); and sister, Geraldine Orebaugh (Paul). Sue graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years. She was a dedicated parishioner of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. For the last nine-and-a-half years, she was a well-loved attendant at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland. Gardening, shopping, socializing, beach trips and watching college basketball games as well as NASCAR, were a few of her favorite activities. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Tim Turner; daughters-in-law, Robin Turner and Amy Turner; grandchildren, Janie Rexrode, Forest Turner, Mason Turner, Beau Turner, Bryce Turner and Maddie Turner; close friend and neighbors, Gail Dail and Cara Williams; and many other wonderful friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's name to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, www.brafb.org or Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, 127 S. Sunset Dr., Broadway, Va. 22815. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Turner family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m very sorry for your and your family´s loss, Tim.
Robin Keith Roche
Other
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results