WINGO, Betty Zane, 94, of Richmond, passed away September 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Zane Wingo. Miss Wingo had been a resident at Little Sisters of the Poor for many years. She was a member of Third Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.