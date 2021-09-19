WINGO, Betty Zane, 94, of Richmond, passed away September 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Zane Wingo. Miss Wingo had been a resident at Little Sisters of the Poor for many years. She was a member of Third Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
this was the sweetest, funniest, most original woman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. I only wish I had found out in time to attend her funeral. i had the pleasure of taking care of her once a week. she will be missed.
Brandon A Maddox
September 30, 2021
Precious Betty, a dear friend & sister in Christ. You are now with the Lord & free from pain. Though I miss you SO much, I will see you again!