Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Zane Wingo
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
WINGO, Betty Zane, 94, of Richmond, passed away September 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Zane Wingo. Miss Wingo had been a resident at Little Sisters of the Poor for many years. She was a member of Third Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
this was the sweetest, funniest, most original woman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. I only wish I had found out in time to attend her funeral. i had the pleasure of taking care of her once a week. she will be missed.
Brandon A Maddox
September 30, 2021
Precious Betty, a dear friend & sister in Christ. You are now with the Lord & free from pain. Though I miss you SO much, I will see you again!
Judy Duarte
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results