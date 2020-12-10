Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah B. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Beulah B., 93, of Richmond, died December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, William W. Johnson Sr. Surviving are two sons, William Winder "Sonny" Jr. (Wanda) and Earl Jerome Johnson (Sandra); daughter, Michelle Fay Johnson-Brown (Laurie); four grandchildren, Kimberly, Reginald, William III and Stephanie; nine great-grandchildren, Tyree, Daisean, Jadah, Christian, Ananda, Londyn, Parker, Payton and Janie; two brothers-in-law, Alphonzo L. and Doctor P. (Mary) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Margo J. Thaniel and Janice J. Giles; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, devoted, Yolanda Bailey and Barbara Mines, Andrew T. Giles Jr. and Eddie Mines; devoted friend, Virginia "Jenny" Lewis, her best friend of 60 years; friend and mentor, Deac. Nancy Spurlock; and Rev. Christine Garcia. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 15, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sympathy to your family in the lost of Sister, Beulah Johnson. We all will miss her.
Precious Pearls and Gems Senior Miinistry,First African Baptist Church
December 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 14, 2020
Rest In Peace.. Fondly...
Sandra E. Staton Friend of the family
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this difficult time. Aunt Beulah will be greatly missed. One thing for sure she is no longer suffering in her new body.
Natasha Toliver
December 11, 2020
Michelle, Earl & Sonny, We were saddened to hear about Aunt Beulah's passing on yesterday. She does not have to deal with any more sickness because she is in the arms of the Lord. I will never forget the day of her transition because she and her niece, my Mom (Geraldine) both passed on December 9th. We will keep our prayers going up for you all because we know your hearts are hurting. Just know though that God will not put any more on you than you can bear. May God bless you all.
Gwen & Anthony Taylor (Richmond, VA)
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results