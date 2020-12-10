Michelle, Earl & Sonny, We were saddened to hear about Aunt Beulah's passing on yesterday. She does not have to deal with any more sickness because she is in the arms of the Lord. I will never forget the day of her transition because she and her niece, my Mom (Geraldine) both passed on December 9th. We will keep our prayers going up for you all because we know your hearts are hurting. Just know though that God will not put any more on you than you can bear. May God bless you all.

Gwen & Anthony Taylor (Richmond, VA) December 10, 2020