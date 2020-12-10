JOHNSON, Beulah B., 93, of Richmond, died December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, William W. Johnson Sr. Surviving are two sons, William Winder "Sonny" Jr. (Wanda) and Earl Jerome Johnson (Sandra); daughter, Michelle Fay Johnson-Brown (Laurie); four grandchildren, Kimberly, Reginald, William III and Stephanie; nine great-grandchildren, Tyree, Daisean, Jadah, Christian, Ananda, Londyn, Parker, Payton and Janie; two brothers-in-law, Alphonzo L. and Doctor P. (Mary) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Margo J. Thaniel and Janice J. Giles; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, devoted, Yolanda Bailey and Barbara Mines, Andrew T. Giles Jr. and Eddie Mines; devoted friend, Virginia "Jenny" Lewis, her best friend of 60 years; friend and mentor, Deac. Nancy Spurlock; and Rev. Christine Garcia. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 15, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2020.