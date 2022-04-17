Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah Mae Mozingo
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MOZINGO, Beulah Mae, 78, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Durwood L. Mozingo Jr.; parents, Pearlie and Oscar Osborne; and 10 of her 11 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Mozingo Dykes (Bill); grandson, Tyler Dykes; sister, Freda Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Born one of 12 children, she moved to Richmond to work for C&P Telephone, where she met the love of her life, Durwood. Family was her true passion, her joy being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She made sure to keep her family connected and would take it upon herself to organize reunions and other get-togethers. The best day of her life was when she met her grandson, Tyler, whom she adored. In addition to family, she was a caring and nurturing person who took care of many others during her lifetime, especially the elderly and children. Her outgoing, fun-loving and adventurous spirit made life joyful for her family and all those whose lives she touched. Beulah will be honored with a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.