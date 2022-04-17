MOZINGO, Beulah Mae, 78, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Durwood L. Mozingo Jr.; parents, Pearlie and Oscar Osborne; and 10 of her 11 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Mozingo Dykes (Bill); grandson, Tyler Dykes; sister, Freda Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Born one of 12 children, she moved to Richmond to work for C&P Telephone, where she met the love of her life, Durwood. Family was her true passion, her joy being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She made sure to keep her family connected and would take it upon herself to organize reunions and other get-togethers. The best day of her life was when she met her grandson, Tyler, whom she adored. In addition to family, she was a caring and nurturing person who took care of many others during her lifetime, especially the elderly and children. Her outgoing, fun-loving and adventurous spirit made life joyful for her family and all those whose lives she touched. Beulah will be honored with a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.