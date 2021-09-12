Menu
Beulah Lewis Prentis
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PRENTIS, Mrs. Beulah Lewis, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen Prentis Sr.; and two sons, Richard Allen Prentis Jr. and Douglas McKeever Prentis. She is survived by two daughters, Paula Morton (James) and Charlotte Harris (Earl); one son, Steward Prentis (Bonita); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jean Burrell, Robinette Peebles (Robert), Charlene Lewis and Mildred Hunt; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, William Cullen Belton; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Prentis can be viewed Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Such a beautiful person, had the pleasure of being around her, I think three or more weeks ago and I can still see her beautiful and vibrant face. She has earned her wings as one of the Lords faithful servants. Will miss you, but hopefully I'll see you again. "WE LOVE YOU".
William Lee Crawley
Family
September 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 17, 2021
