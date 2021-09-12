PRENTIS, Mrs. Beulah Lewis, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen Prentis Sr.; and two sons, Richard Allen Prentis Jr. and Douglas McKeever Prentis. She is survived by two daughters, Paula Morton (James) and Charlotte Harris (Earl); one son, Steward Prentis (Bonita); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jean Burrell, Robinette Peebles (Robert), Charlene Lewis and Mildred Hunt; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, William Cullen Belton; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Prentis can be viewed Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.